Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $22.88 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

EMR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. 2,686,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,447. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.