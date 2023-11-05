Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 724,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

