Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $46,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 652,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

