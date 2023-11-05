Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

