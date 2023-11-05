Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Critical Survey

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.18) -1.04 Teleflex $2.79 billion 3.55 $363.14 million $8.53 24.74

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Modular Medical has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Modular Medical and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -159.51% -137.42% Teleflex 13.65% 14.69% 8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 4 5 0 2.56

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 245.53%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $265.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Teleflex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Modular Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

