Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $492.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,868,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,868,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,011,898 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

