Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.68

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.68 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.37). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.39), with a volume of 106,877 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £215.95 million, a P/E ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

