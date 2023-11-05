Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $691.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.21. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.