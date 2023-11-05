Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) vs. Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Head to Head Comparison

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nasdaq pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nasdaq has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nasdaq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A Nasdaq 18.40% 21.62% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nasdaq 1 5 5 0 2.36

Nasdaq has a consensus price target of $61.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Nasdaq’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.69 Nasdaq $6.23 billion 3.96 $1.13 billion $2.23 22.52

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange. Nasdaq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singapore Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Singapore Exchange on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. This segment also handles assets, such as cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products, and digital currencies. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indexes and financial products; operates listing platforms; investment insights and workflow solutions; and offers investor relations intelligence, ESG solutions, and governance solutions. The Anti-Financial Crime segment includes anti financial crime management solutions, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Market Surveillance, a market surveillance solution for markets and regulators; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

