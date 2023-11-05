Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

