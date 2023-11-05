Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

