Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.5 %

AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

