Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.83 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

