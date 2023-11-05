Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

