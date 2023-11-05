Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

