Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,495 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 15.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 113,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,896 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Up 4.5 %

HLIT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

