Needham & Company LLC Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $255.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $214.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.