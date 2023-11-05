Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.