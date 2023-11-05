Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

