Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $128.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

