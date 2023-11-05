New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.19 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

