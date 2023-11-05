New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

