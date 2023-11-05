New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 4,375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.