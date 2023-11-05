New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.