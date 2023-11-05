New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

VTR stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,412.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

