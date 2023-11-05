New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $173.59 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

