New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 958.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 84,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

