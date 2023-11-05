New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

