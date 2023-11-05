New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

