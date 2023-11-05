New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,656 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 186,979 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 376,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $288,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.76 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.