New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $162.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

