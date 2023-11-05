New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 3.9 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

