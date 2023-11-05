New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

