New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OMC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

