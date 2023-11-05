New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

