New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

