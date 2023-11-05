New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,050 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

