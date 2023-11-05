New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,327 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.62% of Alarm.com worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

