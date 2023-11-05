New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,681 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.5 %

LH stock opened at $210.22 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

