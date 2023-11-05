New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,714 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of AerCap worth $40,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

