NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEWT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. Analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $150,310. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

