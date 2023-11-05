NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

