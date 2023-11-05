NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

