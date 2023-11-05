NFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00016681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,131.42 or 1.00072962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

