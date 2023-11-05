NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

