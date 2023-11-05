Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $194.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

