Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

