Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $293.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.89 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.