Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $2,917,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

