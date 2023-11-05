Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.02. The company had a trading volume of 842,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

