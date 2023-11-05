Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $220.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

